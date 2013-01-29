STI podcast: Routine HIV testing for acute medical admissions by BMJ talk medicine published on 2013-01-29T15:20:22Z The 2008 UK National Guidelines for HIV testing recommended HIV testing should be offered to all general medical admissions aged 16–60 years in high prevalence areas, and that this should be evaluated to ensure this was effective in diagnosing previously undiagnosed HIV. In this podcast, Gary Brook talks to Adrian Palfreeman, University Hospitals Leicester, about his evaluation in the city. Genre Medicine