In the UK, it is estimated that 24% of HIV positive patients are unaware of their infection. This figure is derived from statistical modelling, but how often do people who are identified as having been unaware of their infection are actually just non-disclosing instead? In this podcast Gary Brooks talks to Ann Sullivan from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, about her research into this phenomenon. Read the full paper online: http://tinyurl.com/bdccuwd

Genre Medicine