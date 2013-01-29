STI podcast: Low sperm counts in genitourinary medicine clinic attendees by BMJ talk medicine published on 2013-01-29T15:17:29Z Peter Greenhouse (consultant in sexual health at Bristol Sexual Health Centre and Western) talks to Christopher Carne (consultant in the Department of Genitourinary Medicine, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge University) about his recent case-controlled study looking at semen abnormalities in genitourinary medicine clinic attendees. Read the article online: http://tinyurl.com/bgrvx8e Genre Medicine