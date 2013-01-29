King Holmes (director, Center for AIDS and STD, University of Washington; past president of the IUSTI) talks to Patricia Garcia (dean of the School of Public Health, Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Peru; regional director for IUSTI in Latin America and the Carribbean) about the progress in treating STIs in Latin America and the Caribbean. Professor Garcia discusses what a recent survey by The Latin American and Caribbean Association for the Control of Sexually Transmitted Infections (ALAC-ITS) revealed about STI programmes in the region, including rapid needle testing in Brazil and Peru’s national AIDS STI programme.

