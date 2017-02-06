Audit vs. Quality Improvement Methodology. How to undertake quality improvement and integrate it into GUM and HIV services? Hanna Bos, from the Municipal Health Service of Deventer, The Netherlands, discusses with Anna Hartley, one of the authors of a article, which explores the premise that true quality improvement methodology is poorly understood and poorly used in the NHS. Dr. Hartley, from the Ambrose King Centre, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, UK, brings some examples to the discussion to illustrate why audits alone cannot bring about continual improvement. "How to integrate quality improvement into GUM and HIV services" is the title of the study that can be found here: http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2016/08/22/sextrans-2016-052732.

