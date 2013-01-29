William Wong (Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China) and Till Bärnighausen (Department of Global Health and Population, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts, USA) discuss March’s STI HIV/AIDS themed issue. They talk about patient perspectives of ART, the future of providing treatment in different countries and contexts, and political and donor commitment to treating the disease. Read the special issue online: http://tinyurl.com/aeaoygx

Genre Medicine