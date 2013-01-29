In this podcast we’ll be looking at chronic candida glabrata infection, discussing the reliability of STI testing on the internet, and looking at the set of standards set for all UK STI clinics. Firstly, David White and Janet Wilson discuss the formulation of treatment for chronic non-albicans vaginal candidiasis. Also, there has been an explosion in the number of websites offering STI testing - Charlotte Kent and Charlotte Gaydos discuss the relative merits of this, and the possible future of internet testing. Finally, the UK has published standards of care for all STI clinics. Christopher Fairley and Celia Skinner discuss the implementation of the document, and the merits of the approach. See also; Prevalence and management of non-albicans vaginal candidiasis - http://tinyurl.com/azmqcf4 Utilising the internet to test for sexually transmitted infections: results of a survey and accuracy testing - http://tinyurl.com/b7f7apw National Standards for the Management of Sexually Transmitted Infections: will they have an impact? - http://tinyurl.com/bdshuy7

Genre Medicine