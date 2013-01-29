Dr Colm O’Mahony (consultant at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, UK) talks to Professor Christopher Fairley (director of the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, University of Melbourne, Australia) about the near disappearance of genital warts in Australia’s young women following the start of their human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme. They also discuss the UK’s decision to provide Cervarix, rather than Gardasil, through its HPV programme.

Genre Medicine