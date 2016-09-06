In this podcast we explore the management of STI outbreaks. Ian Simms, of the HIV & STI Department, Public Health England, interviews two authors who have managed STI outbreaks. Kirsty Foster, of the Public Health England North East, investigated an outbreak of gonorrhoea in young heterosexual adults in that area of the UK. Read the full letter here: http://sti.bmj.com/content/92/5/364.full. Giri Shankar, of the Health Protection Team, Public Health England, talks about hepatitis B in the East of the country. He studied and managed an outbreak of the infection in men who have sex with men but identify as heterosexual. Read the full text here: http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2016/01/04/sextrans-2015-052490.full. The STI Outbreaks issue, which was published in August 2016, was guest edited by Gwenda Hughes and Ian Simms. It includes articles that explore epidemics, clusters, changes in antibiotic resistance, changes in behaviours that increase the chance of outbreaks, as well as considering how we respond to and describe outbreaks. Here is the Outbreak special issue, with editorial material and field reports on the control of STI outbreaks: http://sti.bmj.com/content/92/5.toc.

Genre Science