A lot has changed since the last study among shipboard populations has been conducted, about 20 years ago. What is the health of shipboard military personnel and why is it important to study their sexual health? How is life in a deployment? How can the findings of this study apply to civilian populations? In this podcast, Judith Harbertson of San Diego State University and US Military HIV Research Program talks to Tom Nadarzynski, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, about these questions and the main conclusions of the study. Read the related article: Sexually transmitted infections and sexual behaviour of deploying shipboard US military personnel: a cross-sectional analysis goo.gl/5GPm2D

Genre STI