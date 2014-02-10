Dr Clare Tanton, UCL's Centre for Sexual Health and HIV research, and Soazig Clifton, NatCen Social Research, both researchers on The National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (http://natsal.ac.uk) join us to discuss the survey, how it was carried out, and some of the reaction to their findings. Read the papers online: What's new about Natsal-3: http://goo.gl/IDaRYN Consistency in reporting sensitive sexual behaviours in Britain: http://goo.gl/Zu5qzc Methodology of Natsal-3: http://goo.gl/y85Aw6

Genre medicine