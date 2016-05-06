What do we know about sexual behaviour when travelling? Are backpackers and gap year travellers a special group? These are some of the questions Christopher Lewis, from the University of Birmingham, and Dr Clare Tanton, from the UCL's Centre for Sexual Health and HIV research, answer in this podcast. They are the authors of two recent studies published at sti.bmj.com. Read the full studies: 'Sexual behaviour of backpackers who visit Koh Tao and Koh Phangan, Thailand: a cross-sectional study', by Dr Christopher Lewis, is accessible here: http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2016/04/19/sextrans-2015-052301.full. 'Forming new sex partnerships while overseas: findings from the third British National Survey of Sexual Attitudes & Lifestyles (Natsal-3)', by Dr Clare Tanton is available here: http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2016/04/19/sextrans-2015-052459.full. Read the related STI Editorial: 'The Holy Grail of prevention of sexually transmitted infections in travelers' by Dr. Alberto Matteelli (http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2016/04/19/sextrans-2016-052573.full). For more information on these issues, please visit the NHS page about sex on holiday: http://www.nhs.uk/livewell/sexualhealth/pages/sexonholiday.aspx. Find your nearest 'Sexual health information and support services': http://www.nhs.uk/service-search/sexual-health-information-and-support/locationsearch/734.

Genre Science