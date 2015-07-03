How does drug use feed into STI transmission in men who have sex with men? What kinds of behaviours happen, and how can clinicians discuss these issues with men and best help them? In this podcast Adam Bourne, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and David Stuart, substance use lead at the 56 Dean Street sexual health clinic, discuss the issues and offer their advice. Read the related article: Illicit drug use in sexual settings (‘chemsex’) and HIV/STI transmission risk behaviour among gay men in South London: findings from a qualitative study http://goo.gl/u6xubb

Genre Medicine