In this podcast Dr Katy Turner talks to Dr Vincent Cornelisse about his recently published paper "Summer Heat: A cross-sectional analysis of seasonal differences in sexual behaviour and sexually transmissible diseases in Melbourne, Australia". They discuss the seasonal differences in sexual activity and disease transmission across different sexual pairings and the seasons. Full text: http://sti.bmj.com/content/early/2015/11/05/sextrans-2015-052225.full?sid=1b9dd132-b40c-4e25-afb6-995380d28d03

Genre medicine