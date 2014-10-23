Scrotal recall by BMJ talk medicine published on 2014-10-23T16:05:27Z Nicola Low, Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine, University of Bern, Switzerland, talks to Tom Edge, writer of the Channel 4 sitcom Scrotal Recall, a drama where a young man explores his past relationships via contact tracing after discovering he has chlamydia. Tom discusses the medicine and research behind the writing, and the tensions between storytelling and science. Genre Medicine