In this podcast, Dr Khalil Ghanem discusses ocular syphilis with the authors of two studies. Dr Susan Tuddenham, from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, is the author of 'Increasing Case Reports of Ocular Syphilis in the United States: An Opportunity to Address Important Unanswered Questions', accessible here: http://goo.gl/cPcbLM and Dr Motoyuki Tsuboi, from the AIDS Clinical Center, National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan, is the author of 'Prognosis of ocular syphilis in HIV-infected patients in the antiretroviral therapy era': http://goo.gl/giAx9s .

Genre Science