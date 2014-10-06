Prevalence studies indicate approximately 10% of patients in HIV clinics may be infected with Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) and/or Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) at any given time, and a study recently published in STI by Burchell and colleagues reveals that a modest increase in testing in their clinic did not improve detection of CT and NG. Khalil Ghanem, STI associate editor, asks Stephen Berry, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, to comment on the paper and what can be done to improve detection of NG and CT. Read Dr Berry's full editorial: http://goo.gl/ABefHz Read Burchell et al's paper: Modest rise in chlamydia and gonorrhoea testing did not increase case detection in a clinical HIV cohort in Ontario, Canada http://goo.gl/JPsp2e

