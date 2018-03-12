Two women die a week in consequence of domestic violence and abuse in the UK. It is increasingly recognised that enquiry by healthcare practitioners can enable pathways to earlier intervention and support. Editor-in-Chief of Sexually Transmitted Infections, Jackie Cassell, is joined by two specialists in the field to discuss the special issue of the journal on domestic and intimate partner violence, published in March 2018: http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2. Neha Pathak (Wellcome Trust Clinical PhD Fellow, Institute for Epidemiology & Healthcare, University College London) and Gene Feder (University of Bristol, Centre for Academic Primary Care) discuss the various forms of the abuse and how healthcare practitioners can intervene. Related papers discussed in this podcast: - Highlights from this issue - http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2/79 - Editorial: Routine enquiry for domestic violence and abuse in sexual health settings - http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2/81 - Improving the healthcare response to domestic violence and abuse in sexual health clinics: feasibility study of a training, support and referral intervention - http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2/83 - Assessing for domestic violence in sexual health environments: a qualitative study - http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2/88 - Sexual relationships, intimate partner violence and STI partner notification in Cape Town, South Africa: an observational study - http://sti.bmj.com/content/94/2/144

Genre Science