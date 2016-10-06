In this podcast, Jackie Cassell, the Editor in Chief of STI, talks to Anatole Menon-Johansson, from the Department of Sexual Health, Guy's & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK, about partner notification technologies. The STI blog post "Improving Partner Notification with a new online tool from SXT Health CIC [Community Interest Company]" is the starting point for a broad conversation about why is partner notification on STIs so important, what's the tool about and what the future holds in the digital era. Read the blog post here: http://blogs.bmj.com/sti/2016/05/05/improving-partner-notification-with-a-new-online-tool-from-sxt-health-cic-from-anatole-menon-johansson/. On the STI website: - Claudia Estcourt study on Accelerated Partner Treatment for primary care: http://sti.bmj.com/content/91/8/548.full.pdf+html?sid=17d93526-4a85-4ae6-a34b-7a603dd67873. - Hannelore Götz study of an online partner notification tool: "Initial evaluation of use of an online partner notification tool for STI, called ‘suggest a test’: a cross sectional pilot study", http://sti.bmj.com/content/90/3/195.abstract.

