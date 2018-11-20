Across America, low-income and minority communities are being hit hardest by the economic and health impacts of climate change. Van Jones — news commentator, author and founder of Dream Corps — discusses how we can seek environmental justice for the country’s most vulnerable communities. Van Jones is president and founder of the nonprofit, Dream Corps, a social justice accelerator that backs initiatives that close prison doors and open doors of opportunity for all. Jones has led a number of other justice enterprises, including The Ella Baker Center for Human Rights and Color of Change. A Yale-educated attorney, Van has written three New York Times Bestsellers: The Green Collar Economy, the definitive book on green jobs; Rebuild the Dream, a roadmap for progressives; and most recently, Beyond the Messy Truth: How We Came apart, How We Come Together. In 2009, Van worked as the green jobs advisor to the Obama White House. Host of The Van Jones Show, he is a CNN correspondent and regular guest on political talk shows. Read the transcript: https://news.berkeley.edu/2018/11/21/berkeley-talks-transcript-van-jones/ Watch a video of the talk on the College of Natural Resources' website: https://nature.berkeley.edu/news/2018/11/horace-m-albright-lecture-van-jones (Photo by Anastasiia Sapon)

Genre lecture