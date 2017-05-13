Jost Capito, Colin Clark and David Evans join Edd Straw to discuss the best World Rally Championship season in years. Is it Sebastien Ogier versus Thierry Neuville for the title? Can Jari-Matti Latvala stay in the title hunt? What's gone wrong for Citroen? And where on earth is Andreas Mikkelsen? All these questions, and many more, are answered.

Genre Sports