World Rally Championship special with Jost Capito by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-05-13T22:35:42Z Jost Capito, Colin Clark and David Evans join Edd Straw to discuss the best World Rally Championship season in years. Is it Sebastien Ogier versus Thierry Neuville for the title? Can Jari-Matti Latvala stay in the title hunt? What's gone wrong for Citroen? And where on earth is Andreas Mikkelsen? All these questions, and many more, are answered. Genre Sports Comment by a_lost_irishman Evans to win 2 rallies is a massive shout, very brave. 2017/05/16 08:56:52 +0000 Comment by Alvin Kato J R Spot on Colin! ha ha 2017/05/16 01:56:26 +0000 Comment by Alvin Kato J R Correction: Latvala won in Mexico last year, Ogier was second. But so far good stuff! 2017/05/16 01:53:16 +0000 Comment by Joe Hutchinson 2 Fantastic debate love it when Colin Clark and David Evans debate each other as you always know there's plenty of thought and information to back up both points 2017/05/15 13:33:18 +0000