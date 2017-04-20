Vettel wins Bahrain F1, Alonso heads to Indy by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-04-20T14:50:27Z Edd Straw, Adam Cooper and Scott Mitchell look back on Sebastian Vettel's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, and discuss Fernando Alonso's bid for the Indianapolis 500. Alex Kalinauckas also joins in late on to look back on the start of the Formula 2 season. Genre Sports Comment by The Autosport Podcast @vithunkumar: Good to hear you are enjoying the podcast. Our aim is to upload one podcast every week, so there should be one for every F1 race this year, even though we didn't always manage to in the second half of last year. 2017/04/20 21:26:46 +0000 Comment by vithunkumar Dear Team, does this means you will upload new podcast for every race ? I would really love to see it. 2017/04/20 19:29:04 +0000