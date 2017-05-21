Rick Mears, four-times Indy 500 winner and six times polesitter, joins Edd Straw and David Malsher to reveal how to win the greatest race in the world. There's also some talk about Fernando Alonso's progress, a look back at key moments of the illustrious career of Mears, and the story of how he considered making the jump to Formula 1 with Brabham.

Genre Sports