Japanese Grand Prix 2016 by The Autosport Podcast published on 2016-10-11T08:11:34Z Edd Straw, Stuart Codling and Glenn Freeman discuss Nico Rosberg's victory in the Japanese Grand Prix and its implications for the destiny of the world championship, and dissect the Lewis Hamilton Snapchat controversy. The struggles of Ferrari and McLaren are also on the agenda during a podcast in which even King Henry VIII makes an appearance. Genre Sports Comment by The Autosport Podcast @lucas-wilson-812762280: Apologies for the low volume - the next edition, which has now been uploaded, should be higher 2016/10/17 08:17:55 +0000 Comment by vithunkumar Dear Team, audio is very low...Very very low 2016/10/11 17:53:23 +0000 Comment by Lucas Wilson Sound quality is poor. Can the next one be louder please? 2016/10/11 12:21:19 +0000 Comment by Martijn Straatman Be happy with controversial drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen! F1has been boring and robot-like for years. Nice listening though! Keep it up 2016/10/11 11:13:58 +0000