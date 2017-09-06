Italian GP: Hamilton's triumph, Ferrari's shambles by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-09-06T13:42:09Z As Lewis Hamilton took the lead, Ferrari's Sergio Marchionne described Ferrari's weekend as a shambles. Glenn Freeman, Ben Anderson and Edd Straw ask whether that verdict is fair, and what the Italian GP result means in the battle for the world championship. Genre Sports Comment by Paul Scutti Docking points is questionable, as I can easily see a team using as many power units as they want to win a drivers’ championship (e.g. Ferrari!). My solution would be to introduce a budget cap on rebuilt engines and engine components. For example, if you need more than 4 ICEs, you can go back to an old one provided that you can rebuild it within a certain budget. And if you can’t, then the current penalty system would apply. In this way you minimise the chances of penalising the driver, you don’t discriminate between big and small teams, and drive efficiencies (i.e. power units that are easy/cheap to rebuild, etc). 2017/09/07 09:28:05 +0000