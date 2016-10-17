Hulkenberg And The Driver Market by The Autosport Podcast published on 2016-10-17T08:14:32Z Edd Straw is joined by Glenn Freeman and Lawrence Barretto to discuss Nico Hulkenberg's move to Renault for the 2017 F1 season, and other goings on in the midfield/lower midfield in the driver market. The lack of movement at the front is also delved into, as well as the possibility of a big change-around in 2018. There's also a look ahead to the United States Grand Prix. Genre Sports Comment by The Autosport Podcast @lucas-wilson-812762280: Unfortunately, production problems meant that we could not do one after the United States Grand Prix. But hopefully that was a one-off problem in what should otherwise be a weekly podcast. 2016/11/02 09:20:09 +0000 Comment by Lucas Wilson Will we get another podcast this week? :-) 2016/10/26 08:33:05 +0000 Comment by Syrup*UK :) 2016/10/19 12:12:10 +0000