Will Kubica Race In F1 Again? by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-08-15T13:50:10Z Karun Chandhok joins Ben Anderson and Edd Straw to take a close look at the prospects of Robert Kubica making a racing return to Formula 1 following his recent test in Hungary. There's also a look back over the 2017 F1 season to date, and an explanation of why Sebastian Vettel could have his work cut out to hang on to the lead of the world championship. Comment by The Autosport Podcast @user-687750831: Thanks for pointing that out - it should now be downloadable 2017/08/16 17:50:02 +0000 Comment by Ubersteuernen cannot download for some reason 2017/08/16 14:56:15 +0000