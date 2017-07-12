Bottas's Austria victory and Kubica's comeback chances by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-07-12T07:47:37Z Edd Straw is joined by Anthony Rowlinson and Stuart Codling to discuss Valtteri Bottas's Austrian Grand Prix victory and the prospects for a Robert Kubica comeback Genre Sports Comment by r3pr3z3nt Robert will bring racing back to F1. What a story - he's a living saint - he mixes hard work, dedication and humility to make miracles! 2017/07/12 17:05:06 +0000 Comment by 8damian8 If RK manages to get back into F1 I will run NAKED in my town! I swear!! 2017/07/12 12:52:55 +0000