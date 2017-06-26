Azerbaijan GP with Gary Anderson by The Autosport Podcast published on 2017-06-26T19:42:46Z Gary Anderson joins Edd Straw to review the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Lewis Hamilton v Sebastian Vettel clash, Daniel Ricciardo's win, Lance Stroll's unlikely podium and the mutual annihilation of the Force India drivers are among the talking points. Genre Sports Comment by vithunkumar Thank You so much so much for bringing Gary to review the Azerbaijan GP. Soo much insight into each and every details. I know i am greedy but can you guys get Gary to join you in each and every race review ? 2017/06/26 20:49:56 +0000