Singapore Grand Prix 2016 Review by The Autosport Podcast published on 2016-09-22T08:58:34Z Ben Anderson, Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw look back at a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix and the spectacular finish between Nico Rosberg and Daniel Ricciardo, dig into why Lewis Hamilton struggled and talk up Kevin Magnussen. Genre Sports Comment by The Autosport Podcast @tim-fennis: Pleased to hear you enjoyed it. It will be available via iTunes and other podcast players very shortly. 2016/10/03 14:11:07 +0000 Comment by Tim Fennis Great show! are you guys gonna make the podcast available through podcast players on ios, so i can subscribe to it? Cheers! 2016/09/24 10:17:55 +0000